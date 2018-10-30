Driving ban after taking over pizza run

Taking over from his mother to deliver pizzas led to a 23-year-old man getting a six month driving ban last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Jordan Daniel Reynolds, Merrion Drive, Lurgan, admitted driving without insurance on August 26 this year.

The court heard that at 10.10pm at Atkinson Avenue in Portadown the defendant, who had insurance, was delivering pizzas.

The defendant already had six points on his licence.

He was standing in for his mother who usually filled the role.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client was a self-employed heating engineer and the disqualification would have quite an effect on his job and personal life.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, fined him £200, ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy and imposed six points.

On the tot up points system he banned the defendant from driving for six months.