Driving ban for driver who did not go to court

A 23-year-old man was fined and banned from driving last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a series of motoring offences.

He was Artur Futro, Granville Gardens, Portadown, who was convicted in his absence.

For failing to produce his vehicle for inspection he was fined £100 while a £100 fine was imposed for windows allowing insufficient light.

He was also fined £50 and banned from driving got 12 months for defective lights and fined £50 for having an incorrect form of registration mark.

The court heard the offences came to light when he was stopped on the Carrickblacker Road in Portadown on June 9, 2016.

The court heard that the registration figures were too small and he was asked to produce his vehicle for inspection within 14 days but failed to do so.