Driving ban for motorcyclist who went against traffic

A 27-year-old man who was on a motorcycle and going against the flow of traffic was banned from driving last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Anthony Pickering, Rectory Road, Cookstown, was charged with not having insurance on August 22 this year.

The court heard he was seen astride a motorcycle in Bridge Street, Portadown, going against the flow of the traffic in a cycle lane.

He turned into Portadown Rugby Club and he admitted to police he was not insured for the vehicle. A fixed penalty was issued but not taken up.

Pickering did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence. He was fined £400, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months.