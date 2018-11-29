Drove car to get boyfriend away from fight outside bar

A 23-year-old woman was banned from driving for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

Rosemary McDonald, whose address was given as Legahory Court, Craigavon, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on October 28 she was seen in a vehicle in Thomas Street in Portadown and there was a strong smell of drink coming from her.

She failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential sample gave a reading of 66 - the legal limit is 35.

A barrister representing the defendant said there had been a fight outside a bar and she got into the car to get her boyfriend away from the area.

He added that she knew she shouldn’t have been driving.

McDonald was certified suitable for the drink drive course which would reduce her ban to nine months if she completed it.