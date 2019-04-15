Drugs found in man’s home

A 38-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs offences.

Dean Robert Currie, Russell Drive, Lurgan, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis, cannabis resin and diazepam on October 30, 2017.

The court heard the drugs were found when police searched the home of the defendant. The cannabis was valued at £30, the cannabis resin at £10 and the diazepam £15.

Currie was not present at the time of the search but did attend when requested by a person who was there.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers said although the amounts were low level the defendant had a number of relevant entries on his record.

A barrister representing Currie said he had received a suspended sentence in the county court and this was hanging over him for a significant period.

Judge Ivers sentenced him to three months in custody on each of the three offences and suspended them for two years.

She also ordered that the county court sentence of three months should run consecutively making a total of a six month suspended sentence.