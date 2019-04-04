Drugs were found in Craigavon school

A teenager has been convicted of selling cannabis to his friend after it was discovered at a school in Craigavon, the local court heard last Wednesday.

James Swaine (18), Coburn Drive, Tandragee, was accused that on December 12 last year he was concerned in the supply of a class B drug, cannabis resin.

He did not attend at last week’s court and the case went ahead in his absence.

A prosecutor said that police attended at Craigavon Senior High School after staff found a person in possession of suspected cannabis.

A small amount had been surrendered to staff.

He said he had received the item from the defendant.

Swaine admitted he had sold the cannabis that day.

They were friends, the court was told, and they had planned to do this.

The defendant had shown remorse for his actions, the court heard.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, recorded a conviction in the matter.

She added that ‘given the nature of the charge’ she would issue an arrest warrant.