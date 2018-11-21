Drumcree lights on and craft fair

Drumcree Parish Church Christmas-Tree Light Switch-on and 1st Drumcree Boys’ Brigade and Children’s Ministry Christmas Craft Fair take place on Wednesday, November 28.

Events run at Drumcree Parochial Hall from 6.30pm–9pm.

As well as Carols and the Christmas-Tree Light Switch-on, other attractions will include: Santa’s Sleigh & Reindeer; Santa’s Grotto; Homemade Cakes, Jams, Chutneys etc.

Also on offer will be: Handmade Christmas Crafts; Holly Wreaths; Decoration and Cards; Jewellery; Knitwear; Beauty Care; Ceramics; Textiles; Books and much more.

Burgers, hot dogs and drinks will also be available on the night to keep the hunger pangs at bay.

Admission £3 to include Tea/Coffee and Mince Pie/Shortbread

Everyone welcome to come along and enjoy the evening.