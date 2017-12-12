Drunk in charge of motability scooter

When they saw a motability scooter stopped in Portadown police discovered that the 68-year-old woman in charge of it was extremely drunk.

She was Doreen Hazley, Carleton House, Church Street, Portadown and she was banned from driving for 12 months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Through a solicitor she admitted being in charge of a mechanically propelled vehicle with unfit through drink or drugs on May 29 this year and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

For each offence she was fined £50 and given a 12 months disqualification. She was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 7.35pm found the defendant on a motability scooter which had broken down on Mandeville Street in Portadown.

Hazley was extremely intoxicated and in a high state of distress. There was a half bottle of vodka in the basket of the scooter.

Police brought her home and found her front door unlocked.

At that stage a breath test could not be taken because of the level of her intoxication. At Dungannon custody suite again it was not possible to take a test.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she had no previous convictions.

He explained that in January she had lost her daughter and she suffered a stroke following her death.

He added that there was a lot going on in her life at that time. It all got on top of her and she was drinking. The scooter had been taken off her.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said that from the evidence she was extremely intoxicated.

But she took into account her previous good character and the combination of circumstances which led to this incident.

The judge said the reading would likely have been very high given that she had a bottle of vodka in the basket and tried to drink from it when she was being interviewed by police.