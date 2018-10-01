Drunk man in outhouse after he tried to drive over police officer

A drunken man who tried to drive over a policeman and was later found hiding in an outhouse was jailed for five months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Kieran George McCavana (31), Hill Street, Gilford, was sentenced when he appeared via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted driving while unfit on September 10 this year, dangerous driving, failing to stop, remain and report, assaulting a constable, disorderly behaviour and failing to provide a specimen.

The court heard that police received a report of a possible drunk driver at Monbrief Walk and when they arrived they saw a man beside a car with the door open.

He got in and drove off in the direction of the Old Portadown Road.

There he reversed into a parked car and then tried to drive over a police officer.

Police managed to smash a window in the car but McCavana drove off in the direction of Meadowbrook where he was found hiding in an outhouse in the yard of a house.

He spat at an officer and kicked a constable on the leg. CS spray had to be used.

McCavana continued to be aggressive and was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

In custody he refused to provide a sample of breath.

When interviewed he said he remembered buying three bottles of Buckfast when he was drunk, a window being smashed and then waking up in police custody.

A defence barrister said it was an unedifying incident.

He added that McCavana had been receiving treatment for his issues in Bluestone but had lapsed and taken alcohol when he shouldn’t have because he knew the effect it had on him.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said in light of the defendant’s record her hands were tied and there were two active suspended sentences.

For each of the charges she sentenced him to three months in prison with all of them to run concurrently and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

She also ordered forfeiture of the car he was using and banned him from driving for five years.

Judge Kelly invoked one month from each of the two suspended sentences to run consecutively with each other and consecutively with the three month terms to make a total of five months in custody.