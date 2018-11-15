Drunken cyclist weaving on road

A drunken cyclist was weaving all over the road and avoiding being struck by a number of vehicles, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Albertas Marozas, Enniskeen, Craigavon, was fined £100.

He was convicted of riding a cycle while under the influence to such an extent to be incapable of having proper control of the cycle.

The court heard that on September 23 this year he police saw him on the Lurgan Road, Portadown.

The defendant did not appear in court but sent in an acknowledgment pleading guilty to the offence.