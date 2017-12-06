Drunken man refused entry to bar

When police were called to deal with a drunken man who was refused entry to a bar in Portadown he became abusive and lunged at an officer.

Mindaugas Pertikas (35), Clounagh Park, Portadown admitted disorderly behaviour and assault on the police on September 24 this year.

He was fined £250 for the disorderly charge and fined £100 for assault.

The court heard that at 12.45am a police patrol in Woodhouse Street was flagged down by a doorman at the Oak bar.

A man had been refused admittance because he was drunk but refused to leave and was trying to gain entrance to the bar.

Pertikas refused to provide any details. He was heavily intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

He became aggressive towards police and was warned about his behaviour but continued to shout and swear.

The defendant then lunged at a police officer leaving him in fear of being head-butted.

A barrister representing Pertikas said he had been out drinking and he had been the victim of racist abuse and was not in the best of moods.

He added that his client had misinterpreted why he had not been allowed into the bar.

The barrister said the defendant was in such a bad state he had very little recollection of what happened.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the bulk of the defendant’s previous offending was ‘because he can’t handle his alcohol’.

She told him: “If I see you again for any alcohol fuelled disorderly behaviour or adverse reaction with the police you are going to prison.

“If you cannot behave when you are drunk either don’t drink or stay at home.”