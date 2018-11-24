Dublin Airport passengers warned of delays

Passengers flying out of Dublin Airport have been warned of delays due to a radar issue ealier today.

Flights have now resumed after being temporarily suspended earlier this morning (Saturday) as a result of an issue with the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) radar system.

However Dublin Airport has advised that as a result of this there will be knock-on delays to flights.

The airport has urged passengers to check with their airlines for the current situation.

“We regret any inconvenience that the radar issue caused to your travel plans this morning” a spokesperson for the airport said on Twitter.

The airport also informed incoming passengers that if their flights were delayed due to this morning’s radar issue they would not be charged extra for parking.