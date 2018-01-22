Duffy thanks the community for support in search

Sinn Féin Councillor, Paul Duffy, has thanked the community for their ongoing support in the search for missing man Norman Prentice.

He said: “We are all desperately hoping for the safe return of Norman.

“I want to put on record my thanks to both the community rescue team and the PSNI for their endless efforts to locate Norman in the past number of days.

“Whilst a community search has not yet been activated the community are encouraged to check sheds, garages and outhouses. I would also encourage members of the public to continue sharing social media posts including the updated photos of Norman.

“Furthermore I want to echo the PSNI’s appeal to those with CCTV footage - please maintain footage from January 5th to present day as this could prove vital.

“If you have seen Norman since the 5th January particularly the morning of the 15th January please contact the PSNI using the 101 number.

“At this vital stage no piece of information is too small.”