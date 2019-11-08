DUP’s Carla Lockhart to contest Upper Bann after David Simpson steps aside

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

There had been major speculation as to who the party might run in the seat, after incumbent David Simpson announced he would not be standing.

Commenting after the announcement Carla Lockhart said: “It has been an honour to represent Upper Bann both as a Councillor and an MLA. I look forward to asking the people of this constituency for their support to return me as their Member of Parliament.

“My record in the constituency is one of hard work and delivery. I will be seeking a mandate to continue this in Westminster where I will work alongside colleagues in Parliament, the Assembly and Council to deliver for the benefit of everyone in Upper Bann.”