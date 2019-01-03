Budding young reporters visit BBC Newsline studio

Students from Portadown College recently paid a visit to the BBC Newsline studio recently as part of the BBC Young Reporter programme.

The new BBC Young Reporter initiative is a year-round project, which builds on the success of BBC School Report over the past 12 years.

Throughout the year young people will be given the opportunity to tell the stories that matter to them, gain the skills to navigate both the media industry and news landscape, as well as experience a range of careers in the media.

Following on from workshops in schools across the county by BBC NI staff over recent months, the young reporters came to the BBC for a School Report Careers Day.

Weatherman and presenter Barra Best shared his experience of working in the BBC and gave weather presenting and journalism tips to students from Portadown College, who were joined by students from St Colm’s High School, Draperstown, and St Mark’s High School, Warrenpoint.

Barra said; “It’s great to see so many enthusiastic faces every year when I meet students involved in Young Reporter. I hope that they get the opportunity to follow through on their aspirations and dreams.”