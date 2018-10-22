Lismore Comprehensive scoops inaugural award

Lismore Comprehensive School has scooped an inaugural Head First Award launched this year by Action Mental Health.

The Craigavon school won the trophy in the ‘Raising Awareness and Tackling Stigma’ category in the new awards which reward schools, individuals and groups who go that extra mile to support the mental health and well-being of young people.

To mark 2018’s World Mental Health Day, Action Mental Health unveiled the Head First Awards which recognise organisations and people within education and the community who avail of the pioneering mental health promotion work carried out by the charity’s MensSana team.

The awards’ ceremony was led by Cool FM radio presenter Paulo Ross, who has spoken publicly about his mother’s mental health struggles in the past. He has said Action Mental Health’s New Horizons recovery service had been life-changing.

Belfast Giants’ chief coach Adam Keefe Belfast was in attendance to hand out the specially-commissioned awards.

The awards were conferred on World Mental Health Day which this year focuses on ‘Young People and Mental Health in a Changing World’.