Portadown IPS principal welcomes online applications

The principal of Portadown Integrated Primary School has welcomed the new online admissions process for applying for a place at a pre-school or primary school for children starting in September 2019.

Feargal Magee said the online admissions process will be a great help to parents in the forthcoming application process, which closes on January 31.

“The new online admission process is a welcome innovation from the Education Authority (EA). I think that parents now expect to have the convenience of completing processes such as this online,” said Mr Magee.

“I have completed a ‘dry run’ of the online application process. It is clear and concise and will be of great benefit to busy parents who can complete the form in a matter of minutes.

“The online transport assistance eligibility checker is also a fantastic tool which can inform parents immediately whether they could be eligible for help with home to school transport costs which may be a factor is determining what preferences parents and guardians will choose.”

Parents and guardians should visit www.eani.org.uk to complete the online application form which is available up to the closing date of Thursday January 31.