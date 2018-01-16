Portadown pupils are told to get on their bikes

World record breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont and pupils from Richmount Primary School in Portadown are calling on families to take up the challenge of ‘Around the world in 10 days’ as part of Sustrans Big Pedal 2018 - a UK-wide event to get more young people cycling and scooting to school.

The Big Pedal 2018, which runs from Monday April 23 to Friday May 4, will see pupils, parents and teachers across the UK leave their cars at home and get on their bikes and scooters for their journeys to and from school.

Organised by walking and cycling charity Sustrans, and sponsored by Micro Scooters and Tonik, the Big Pedal is the largest competition of its kind in the UK.

During the 10 days participating primary and secondary schools will compete with one another to make the most journeys by bike or scooter.

Endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont, who holds the Guinness World Record for cycling around the world in 78 days, is backing the Big Pedal 2018.

For more information visit www.bigpedal.org.uk.