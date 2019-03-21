Presbyterians dismiss Prof Laurence Kirkpatrick for ‘adverse’ comments on BBC about his employer

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has dismissed a college professor on grounds of making ‘adverse’ and ‘unacceptable’ comments to the media about his employer without seeking prior approval.

A church disciplinary panel found the Rev Prof Laurence Kilpatrick guilty of “gross misconduct” as a result, the BBC has reported.

He was on the teaching staff at Union Theological College (UTC), a college owned and run by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) which trains its own clergy and also provides undergraduate courses for Queen’s University Belfast (QUB). QUB has since suspended links with UTC.

The letter which informed him of his dismissal highlighted his comments to BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback in June 2018 after PCI’s decision to cut back official links with the Church of Scotland over the issue of same sex relationships.

Prof Kilpatrick was commenting in the wake of a controversial vote by Presbyterian Church leaders from across Ireland in June, which affirmed that nobody in a same sex relationship could be a full member of the church.

The letter to Mr Kilpatrick, seen and reported by the BBC, said: “Your contribution to the Talkback programme on 13 June 2018 brought Union Theological College and by association, your employer, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland into disrepute.

“Your comments on the Talkback programme had a significant and material adverse impact on PCI’s relationship with Queen’s University Belfast and caused hurt and damage to the faculty’s relationship and cohesion.”

The letter said he had taken part in the Talkback programme “at a time when there was considerable media comment, mostly of an adverse nature, about your employer, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland”.

It said that he had failed to gain the church’s approval for taking part and that his comments during the broadcast were “unacceptable”.

“You stated that you would be ‘horrified’, using that word twice, if a student at Union Theological College was taught that a same-sex, sexually active relationship was sinful, knowing full well that was the doctrinal position of your employer,” the BBC reported.

It also said that when another guest had questioned QUB’s link to UTC, Prof Kirkpatrick had made no attempt to defend the college’s reputation.

The letter said that Prof Kirkpatrick’s comments had “contributed significantly to a fracturing of the relationship between your employer and Queen’s University Belfast”.

The disciplinary panel found that his participation in the programme and what he said on it amounted to gross misconduct and left them with no alternative but to dismiss him.

Another four charges the panel upheld related to offences including entering UTC and attending a Queen’s graduation ceremony after he had been suspended, as well as unauthorised access to the Presbyterian Church’s IT systems.

These constituted misconduct and would themselves have led to one ‘first’ and three ‘final’ written warnings, the panel found.

Prof Kilpatrick and QUB have not offered any comment.

UTC has told the News Letter it would not be appropriate to comment on individual employee matters.