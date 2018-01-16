Some Craigavon and Lurgan schools shut early due to weather

A number of Lurgan primary schools have closed early due to the worsening weather conditions.

In a statement this afternoon, Tullygally Primary School in Craigavon said: “Due to weather conditions the school will close at 2pm for all pupils. Please make arrangements to have your child collected. There will be no after school or extended school activities.

And St Francis’ PS Lurgan said: “In response to weather forecasts ALL after-school clubs and play club are cancelled from 3pm. Please collect your child at 3pm.”

Further updates as we receive them