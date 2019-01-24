Eight fined after illegal parade

Two men from Lurgan were among eight defendants convicted on Tuesday at Craigavon Crown Court of taking part in an illegal parade in the town last Easter.

Christopher Martin Hamill (29) from Lurgantarry, Lurgan pleaded not guilty to taking part in the parade on Levin Road on March 31 last year but was found guilty and fined £150 plus ordered to pay an Offender Levy of £15.

He also pleaded not guilty to having/wearing paramilitary type clothing but was found guilty and fined £200.

He was accused of three separate counts of assaulting police and was found guilty of one count and fined £150.

Hamill was also found guilty of two counts of resisting police and given a conditional discharge for 18 months.

Martin Stephen Conlon (49) from Tarry Drive, Lurgan also pleaded not guilty to taking part in an illegal parade but was convicted and fined £150 plus a £15 Offenders Levy.

He had also pleaded not guilty to wearing or having paramilitary type clothing but was convicted and fined £200.

Sean Pearson (25) from Culmore Park, Omagh also pleaded not guilty to taking part in the parade but was convicted and fined £150 plus an Offender’s Levy of £15.

He was also convicted of having or wearing paramilitary type clothing and fined £200.

He pleaded not guilty to two separate assaults on police officers but was convicted of both and fined £150 on each charge.

Two charges of resisting police were withdrawn.

Eamon Michael Green (31) from Falls Road, Belfast also pleaded not guilty to taking part in the parade but was found guilty and fined £150 and ordered to pay a £15 Offenders Levy.

He was also found guilty of wearing paramilitary style clothing and fined £200.

Gary Doherty (37) from Old Mountfield Road Omagh, Declan Joseph McCrory (48) from Aghaboy Rd, Omagh, Emmett Donnan (30) from Colinmill Dunmurry, Belfast and Matthew Jude O’Donnell of Lislane Drive Derry were all found guilty of taking part in the illegal parade and fined £150 with a £15 Offenders Levy.

They were also each fined £200 after being found guilty of wearing/having paramilitary type clothing.

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “This conviction follows a very thorough, tenacious and effective policing operation and investigation and demonstrates the commitment of the PSNI to bring offenders to justice, tackle paramilitarism and uphold the rule of law. I want to thank those who worked very hard to deliver this result.”