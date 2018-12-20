Embankment at Moneypenny’s Lock to be refurbished

The embankment along the Newry Canal Towpath at Moneypenny’s Lock will be closed to the public for around four weeks in the new year.

The area is getting a much-needed update in January to bring it back to its best and ensure increased safety for those accessing the area.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “The embankment requires remedial stabilisation work to repair damage caused by natural erosion and subsidence.

“As a result, the towpath and access to Moneypenny’s Lock House and Bothy will be closed for a short period of time (to both pedestrians and vehicles) to facilitate this work.

“Work will begin on Monday, January 7, and it is anticipated it should be completed within four weeks (weather dependent).”

For further information contact Elaine McEnarney at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on 028 3831 1669.