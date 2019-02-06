‘Bid to dump radio active waste in ABC area is opposed,’ say Sinn Fein

Any bid to dump radio active waste in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council areas will be opposed, says Sinn Fein.

The party aim to bring a Notice of Motion opposing any plans to use the area as a nuclear waste dumping site.

The area appeared in an online map outlining potential locations for radio-active waste disposal.

Sinn Féin Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Duffy said he was ‘gravely concerned that surveys were recently carried out in parts of our Borough by a British Government owned company (Radio Active Waste Management) into potential sites’.

“We will ask the Chief Executive to write to the Secretary of State and the minister for Business, Environment and Industry outlining our concerns and opposition.”