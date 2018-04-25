Call for urgent meeting as traffic light issues lead to gridlock

Traffic light issues which have caused gridlock at a busy Lurgan junction has led to calls for an urgent meeting with Roads Service.

Sinn Fein Cllr Keith Haughian has called for an urgent onsite meeting at Annesborough with the local Divisional Roads Manager.

He said the timing issue at the traffic lights has caused serious issues for drivers, many trying to get to work at one of the various business parks.

“I contacted the department over a week ago to raise issues drivers were facing - many when trying to get to work.

“The timing of the traffic lights has been changed and this has resulted in significant delays to locals and those attempting to access the various business parks in the area. This also has the potential to delay emergency services using this route.

“I was assured that the lights would be fixed by Monday 16th April. They have not been.

“I myself have experienced the delay and have witnessed the gridlock that occurs. I have therefore requested an urgent on site meeting and hope this matter can be resolved in days rather than weeks.”