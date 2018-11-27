Calls for traffic calming as Massgoers accused of blocking Fold entrance

Some Massgoers have been urged to show more respect to residents of a Lurgan Fold who have had the entrance blocked by cars.

Despite repeated requests by clergy at St Peter’s Church in North St, some Massgoers continue to park at the entrance to Oakleigh Fold.

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle has called for traffic calming measures at the entrance.

He said: “I have been in contact with Transport NI over the past few months about motorists parking illegally blocking the entrance to the Fold. I have requested traffic calming in this area.

“Transport NI have repainted the road markings but as yet have not carried out any other work. There have been two recent fatalities in the immediate area and residents of the Fold are very concerned.

“I would ask that motorists who park in the area, particularly at Mass times, are respectful of the fact that elderly residents and their families deserve safe access to their property.

“The car park in the Fold is for residents and their visitors only. There are ample parking spaces in the area. There is therefore no need to use or block the Fold car park.

“I will continue to lobby Transport NI for additional measures but in the meantime urge people to be aware of the difficulty their actions may cause.”

Earlier this year Parish Priest Canon Liam Stevenson issued a statement to be read out at all Masses. He said: “It is illegal to park on the chevron road markings 15 metres on each side of the pedestrian crossing. It is also illegal to park at the entrance or inside the grounds of Oakleigh Fold. This is private property. I ask our parishioners to be respectful of the rules of the road and of the rights of our neighbours in Oakleigh Fold.”