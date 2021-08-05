Craigavon housing estate getting £1.1m makeover
A Craigavon estate is getting a £1.1 million makeover as part of a huge investment project in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area private rental sector.
Choice Housing, one of NI’s largest housing associations is currently on Drumellan Park site at the scheme - which is due to be completed in the summer 2022.
A subsidiary of Choice Housing, Maple and May is also investing in ‘quality affordable homes’ in the area. Maple and May is a professional landlord that provides affordable high-quality homes across NI.
In recent years they have invested £1,120,000 in 28 quality homes for private rent.
Choice Group Chief Executive, Michael McDonnell said the firm provides over 500 homes in the ABC area. “The waiting list for social housing is growing and the number has risen by 10% during the pandemic. Choice Housing is working hard, with partners and statutory agencies to address this as a matter of urgency. Evidence from the waiting list and the applicants for our stock, identifies the ABC area as an area with high levels of need. We would encourage the NI Executive to prioritise social housing development as a means of underpinning local economic recovery.”
Christine Holmes, Choice Tenant adds: “Being a Choice tenant has given me peace of mind. My home is safe and secure and Choice staff are always available when I need them. The community in which I live is friendly and supportive and it is good to live in such a secure environment.”
