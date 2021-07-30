Announcing the plan, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said work will start on the A3 Lake Road, Craigavon, on Monday 9 August 2021.

The scheme will see the installation of new street lighting columns and replacement underground cables with new LED lights. The scheme will extend from Roundabout 1 up to and including Roundabout 3.

That includes the area around South Lakes Leisure Centre and Craigavon City Park.

Lake Road, Craigavon. Work is due to start on a £360k LED lighting scheme. This includes the area around South Lakes Leisure Centre and Craigavon City Park and the road leading to Rushmere Shopping Centre. Photo courtesy of Google.

Infrastructure Minister issues statement

Minister Mallon said: “This significant investment will benefit everyone who travels and works in the area. I am committed to addressing the issues which matter most to people and street lighting services are crucial in ensuring those driving, cycling, wheeling and walking can do so safely within their communities.

“This investment provides new LED technology along the A3. It is important that adequate street lighting not only improves the quality of lighting but is more energy efficient given my commitment to climate action.

“I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

The Department has carefully programmed the work operations and traffic management in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. All work involving lane closures will be carried out during off peak times Monday to Friday between 09:30am and 4.00pm. Road users should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to take extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

Subject to weather conditions, the scheme is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

Scheme welcomed by SDLP MLA

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said: “This is great news for Craigavon. We are finally seeing investment at the scale needed to make a difference. This welcome investment provides new LED technology along the Lake Road in Craigavon. This will improve the quality of lighting but is also more energy efficient, reflecting Minister Mallon’s commitment to climate action.”

“This investment underscores the SDLP commitment to regionally balanced infrastructure and I’m delighted that SDLP Minister Mallon has made our community a priority.”

“There will be some disruption for the next few weeks as work is underway but the Department has provided assurances that this will be managed as much as possible so that people can get where they need to go.

