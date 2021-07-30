The Department for Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon revealed the scheme, in Jervis Street, will include the resurfacing of 480m of road and the upgrading of road drainage.

Minister Mallon welcomed the scheme: “This investment will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of Jervis Street, Portadown to the benefit of local residents and those who travel through the area. I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed.”

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a daily road closure between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday 16 August 2021 to Friday 27 August 2021. During these times a diversion will be in place. North bound traffic will be diverted via Church Street, Mandeville Street and West Street. South bound traffic will be diverted via West Street, Northway, Brownstown Road off slip, Brownstown Road, Armagh Road and Church Street.

Jervis Street in Portadown. Photo courtesy of Google.

The road will be open to traffic in the evenings and weekends. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times during the works however some delays may be experienced.

Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public, road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Completion of the work by 27 August 2021 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

Upper Bann MLA welcomes the roadworks

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said: “I very much welcome this latest investment to improve our transport network here in Upper Bann.

“Having highlighted the poor condition of the road surface along this stretch of Jervis Street with the Department some time ago, I am delighted to finally welcome the start of the resurfacing work.

“When completed this will greatly improve the strength and quality of the road surface and enhance safety for all road users.

“I will continue to work with the Department to ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum and the resurfacing is completed as quickly as possible.

