Delight as Lurgan Park to be lit up in Winter evenings

Lurgan Park is to be lit up during Winter evenings to allow users to take full advantage of it in the darker evenings.

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said he was delighted. “This was also important for our highly successful local running club, St.Peters AC, who train in the park during summer but have had to then train on dangerous roads during the winter months.

LUrgan Park

“The proposed lighting will now go ahead this year with the plan to have it in place before the clocks go back in October.

“St. Peter’s can now look forward to safe training all year round and the many people who use the park for leisure can look forward to extended amenity in the winter. The Park is very much the jewel in Lurgan’s crown and it will be fantastic to see it used in the winter evenings.”

Dwyer O’Connor of St Peter’s Athletic Club said: “After a number of years lobbying the council we are pleased that we no longer have to use public roads to train in winter.

“This move will ensure a safe environment for all 100 club members and make the park more accessible for all users in the dark winter months.”