Disgust as illegal flytipping blights picturesque Co Armagh river bank

A picturesque bank of the pretty Cusher River has been blighted by a huge pile of rubbish dumped illegally and seeping into the brook.

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson said he was alerted to the illegal flytipping by vigilant residents and has requested that the dump near the mill in Tandragee is investigated and cleaned up.

“This type of dumping is especially unwelcome and causes a great deal of issues both environmentally and also in terms of resources needed in order to clean it up.

“This costs a lot of time and money from a Council perspective to deal with and it can be difficult to access sites in order to carry out this work.”

“Our council environmental health officials are investigating this incident and hopefully this waste can be cleaned up given the fact it is so close to a river and anglers have expressed their concerns to me on the impact fly-tipping has. Illegal dumping is unwanted and I would ask those responsible for this to desist and I would also continue to encourage the public to report any instances to me or the local council officials.”