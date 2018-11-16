Faded road markings cause concern

Barely visible road markings across Lurgan are causing grave concern to Sinn Fein - a matter they have raised with Roads Service.

Sinn Féin Councillor Liam Mackle has expressed his concerns about the road markings which he said could result in an accident.

Cllr Mackle said: “A number of motorists have raised the faded markings on traffic calming ramps across the town with me.

“In Victoria Street the markings are barely visible and it’s only a matter of time before a car is badly damaged or an accident caused,” he said.

“This is not just confined to Victoria St with markings on ramps in Taghnevan and Shankill equally as bad,” he added.

“I have already made representations to Roads Service and will continue to lobby for this to be addressed urgently,” said the Sinn Fein councillor.