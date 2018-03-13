Fencing goes up at City Park as work starts on new leisure centre in Craigavon

As fencing is erected around parts of Craigavon City Park in advance of work starting on the new leisure centre, some confusion has arisen about parking.

Fencing has gone up at Craigavon City Park ahead of work starting on the new South Lakes Leisure Centre

Contractors have moved into the Park as ‘enabling work’ begins on the new centre - which is expected to create more than 500 jobs during the build.

Regular users of the park were informed by notices pitched at various locations that the car park at the Watersports Centre would be closed from March 5.

And although the car park has not been fully closed, there is some confusion as to alternative car parks for visitors.

Catriona Shatwell of Team Runwell uses the park daily with her club - one of many clubs who use the facilities at Craigavon City Park.

A notice which has gone up at Craigavon City Park

She revealed that while she has made every effort to inform people of the changes, some visitors, particularly those who are not regular park goers, are becoming confused.

She suggested Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council publicise the alternative parking arrangements more widely and the fact that work has started on the new centre.

Last August the council signed off on the new £35 million super leisure centre with a target date for completion in the spring of 2020.

With hundreds using the park regularly, some are using the Pump Track car park.

However Catriona said this is not lit up at night and some have reservations using it.

She also said that while some are using the Eastway - it would be preferential and safer if the council opened Tannaghmore Gardens in the evening to accommodate many park visitors who use it after work and in the evenings.

She said some visitors are having to park as far away as Marlborough House.

“It is causing a bit of confusion and if this work will be ongoing for two years, it would be best to give the public more information on alternative parking arrangements,” she said.

Tonight the Council issued a statement saying early-stage planning and initial ‘enabling works’ necessary to built the new leisure centre is underway.

The council confirmed that Farrans, one of the UK and Ireland’s largest building contractors, is preparing to move on site next month to begin initial early works for the new leisure development.