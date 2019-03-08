Fly tipping in Craigavon condemned

A number of large items, including furniture, have been illegally dumped in a Craigavon estate.

Sinn Féin representative Michael Tallon has called on fly-tipping to end.

Speaking after large items were dumped in the Moyraverty Court area he said: “I received a phone call about this and have since had a commitment from NIHE that the items will be lifted this weekend.

“We have also made the council aware as this has been lying for some days.

“Fly-tipping is illegal. Those responsible risk a fine.

“Please be responsible and use the recyclying centre. For bulky items contact the council who will lift at a small cost.”