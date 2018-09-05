Grass cuttings left as ‘organic fertiliser’

The NI Housing Executive said it was leaving grass cuttings as ‘organic fertiliser’ after a Portadown resident complained workers left a ‘complete mess’.

A Ballyoran Park woman described as a ‘disgrace’ how the area was left after the green was mowed.

A NIHE spokesperson said it was : “It is our policy to cut communal green areas, in our ownership, on a regular basis during the growing season. Given the extent of our grass cutting programmes it is more environmentally friendly not to collect the clippings. By using clippings as an organic fertiliser, instead of transporting them for disposal, we are able to minimise the impact on the environment. After cutting we tidy each area and clear adjacent hard surfaces as soon as possible.”