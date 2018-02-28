Hatch takes DfI to task over Cranny Rd

An Ulster Unionist councillor has hit out at Roads Service for its response to calls for the gritting of a busy Bleary road near Portadown.

Alderman Arnold Hatch spoke to farmer William Johnston after he reported at least seven crashes into hedges on his land at Cranny Road over three months.

AldermanHatch raised the issue at Monday night’s council meeting and the Chief Executive is to write to Transport NI.

“I believe that as the North spur Bleary - Corcreeney Road is a class B road and is gritted that the Cranny Road which is used as a short cut to Craigavon off the Bleary Road should also be re classified as a Class B road. This would avoid confusion for drivers and make the road safer.

“Failing that there would need to be appropriate signage erected to warn drivers of slippery conditions which could be switched on electronically.”

A Departmental spokesperson said: “Cranny Rd does not meet the criteria for inclusion on the Department’s salted route network, however, alternative roads are available in the area which are included in the winter salting operations.”