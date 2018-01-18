Large potholes causing damage

Large potholes across Craigavon, Lurgan and Portadown have been blamed for causing damage to vehicles across the borough.

Several people contacted SDLP representative Thomas Larkham about particularly large holes in the Drumgor Heights area.

Dangerous potholes Craigavon

Mr Larkham said: “I have had a number of people contact me over the weekend in relation to the large potholes at the entrance to Drumgor Heights, Craigavon causing damage to vehicles.

“I have contacted Transport NI again this afternoon and pressed for urgent action to repair these potholes.

“In the meantime I would urge all drivers to be careful when approaching this entrance.”

A DfI spokesperson said: “The defects at the entrance to Drumgor Heights were identified for repair on the 11th January and are planned for repair within five working days.”

Meanwhile in other parts of the district drivers are posting disturbing photos of extremely large holes which apparently have caused damage to tyres and the chasis of vehicles.