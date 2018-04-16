Local council to roll out brown bins to Upper Bann homes

Brown bins are to be rolled out to more than 1,000 homes across Upper Bann by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Until now many of these homes were only supplied with a small brown caddy bin for food waste.

However a spokesperson for the council said: “As part of a reconfiguration exercise, Council will be rolling out brown bins to 1200 households, with gardens, who have at present a weekly food waste only collection across Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon.

“Over the next few weeks a pre-notification letter will be delivered to those residents who will be receiving the bins advising them of the details of the change in their services. Brown bins will then be rolled over the month of May.”