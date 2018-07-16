McDonald’s award is John’s third top prize on the hoof

Aberdeen Angus Producer John Dobson from Waringstown has scooped the McDonald’s UK and Ireland Outstanding Beef Farmer Award.

The announcement was made during the Outstanding Farmer of the Year awards ceremony held at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate on 11 July.

John, husband of former Upper Bann MLA and Kidney Care UK Ambassador Jo-Anne Dobson, said he was delighted with his third prestigious award in just over a year.

John said: “It’s a real honour to receive this award from McDonald’s along with the recognition of the continuous steps which I am taking to produce beef cattle to the highest possible levels of eating quality.

“Looking to the future sustainability of farming is critical as we, individually and as an industry, seek to weather the coming storms.

“In Northern Ireland we have a proud record of producing world-beating top-quality food and embracing modern technology, techniques and research, which was widely recognised by the judges, is an important part of what I do every day on my farm.

“It’s always been important to me to share my farming experience with fellow producers across the industry as we work together to produce to the highest eating quality beef and to continue to place the customer as the most important element in the supply chain.”

John supplies beef cattle to McDonald’s through Linden Foods and earlier this year he was also the recipient of the Prince’s Countryside Fund/Marks & Spencer Farm Resilience Award 2018.

McDonald’s first launched the Outstanding Farmer Awards in 2015 to celebrate progressive farmers throughout the UK and Ireland who are demonstrating the best in sustainable farming practice.

Nominees are selected from all corners of the McDonald’s agriculture supply chain across the UK and Ireland with those shortlisted being judged by a team at McDonald’s and FAI Farms on their best practice in all areas of sustainability, but also on their leadership and commitment to advancing knowledge exchange in the farming industry.