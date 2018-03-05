Money must be found for resurfacing - Kelly

Money must be found for resurfacing work, Dolores Kelly MLA has demanded from the Department of Infrastructure.

The SDLP MLA has written to Transport NI on a number of occasions describing the state of Lurgan’s Lough Road as ‘unacceptable’.

“The major arterial route connecting the town centre of Lurgan with the M1 motorway is in such a poor condition and has a long history of flooding caused by blocked gullies, poor roadside drainage, and this is further complicated by extensive potholes and general deteriorating surface condition.

“As many local people will know the road has been continually dug up for other utilities and has never been properly resurfaced,” she said.

Mrs Kelly said: “The reply from DfI confirmed that the Lough Road is included on the list of potential sites for resurfacing but this is simply not good enough as not yet any firm financial commitment has been given for the work to proceed”.

“It is now some three years since I received the confirmation that the Lough Road was in need of resurfacing but nothing has materialised yet,” said Mrs Kelly.

“My office has received numerous complaints of other safety features needing to be reviewed which includes the increased kerb side parking, largely commuter parking, the increased high vehicle traffic and the failure to plan for connections between the Millennium Way and the M1 motorway”.

“A particular concern is one of safety for cyclists, as motorists try to avoid potholes it reminds me of the dodgems but this is no funfair,” she added.

“These are very serious matters which must be addressed urgently”.

“I have made it clear to the Department of Infrastructure that the following successful completion of Millennium Way that they must finish the job with proper linkages from the Millennium way to the M1”.