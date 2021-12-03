SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly has welcomed extra funding which was announced by SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on Tuesday last week.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon will benefit from greenway works in Dromore and secure cycle parking, bike repair stands and cycle counters.

Mrs Kelly said: “The announcement of an additional £2m funding from SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will benefit projects and people locally and across the North. Since becoming a minister, Nichola Mallon has made greenway and active travel projects a key priority for her and it’s great to see this delivery building on the success of other projects in this area.

“In Upper Bann, cycle parking facilities and its usage have been generally very low but a large proportion are located on private land for customer use. However, the potential cycle parking solutions considered by Council offers a higher level of cycle parking given the visibility and security of the locations, followed by off street car parks, parks and then within the existing footways of the town centre.

“The fact that SDLP Minister Mallon received more applications for funding than anticipated demonstrates the popularity of these projects and schemes across the North.

“ The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of having local greenways and outdoor spaces that people can enjoy and this funding commitment from the Minister will improve the lives of communities across the North.

“The SDLP is determined to deliver the projects that matter to local people and I’m delighted to see SDLP Minister Mallon continue in this vein.”

