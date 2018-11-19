Petition calls for traffic calming ‘before someone is seriously hurt’

More than 200 residents in a Co Armagh village have called out for traffic calming ‘before someone is seriously injured’.

Sinn Fein Cllr and Deputy Lord Mayor Paul Duffy said residents in Eglish are frustrated that nothing has been done.

He said: “There is frustration in the local community about the lack of movement on this issue and I hope that a petition, signed by over 200 residents, will encourage road service to take action to address the concerns of the community.

“Eglish Road is a very busy road for both motorists and pedestrians. Over the last number of years there have been a lot of near misses and it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.

“TransportNI commenced a review following representations made by Sinn Féin and we are still awaiting the outcome of this review one year on. This can be of no great comfort to local residents. It is hoped the community consultation responses will demonstrate the level of feeling behind the need for such measures and hopefully Transport NI will give serious consideration to this community campaign.”

He handed in the petition and called on TransportNI to introduce measures that will ensure the safety of pedestrians especially the children.