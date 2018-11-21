Plague of rats infests town street

A terrified mum has been ‘at her wits end’ after a plague of rats infested her Lurgan street.

The young mum of a five-year-old says huge rodents, many pregnant, scuttle around the back of homes in Princes Street.

Rat plague in Lurgan's Princes St

“There are loads of baby ones as well,” she said.

She said they were running around the back alley and in and out of gardens

Having contacted Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, she said she felt like she was being ‘fobbed off’.

“I didnt think they were taking the problem seriously,” she said.

She described how neighbours had heard scratching sounds in the roof spaces as if there were loads of rats running around.

“I just wanted them to sort it out,” she said, admitting she was terrified for herself and her daughter.

“I’m pretrified of them. They are just breeding away and, in winter time, they will just bed in and multiply. They are huge too and wee babies running about as well.”

A council spokesperson said: “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has no responsibility to provide pest control services. However, we do provide advice to residents on the best action to take should a pest problem arise.

“Following a complaint of rodent activity to the rear of Princes Street on the 31st October, 2018, Council’s Environmental Health Department have been proactively advising residents in and around the area.

“Verbal pest control advice was given to the person affected and advisory letters sent to neighbouring properties.

“We also visited the area and those involved were again advised of the steps to be taken to deal with the infestation.

“A second monitoring visit on 13th November identified properties who had not acted on the advice to address the rodent problem.

“The Environmental Health Department will now take the necessary formal action against those who have failed to take any action to eradicate and/or prevent harbourage of rodents on their property.

“Collective action is required for the eradication of rodents in this area, given that an infestation will not respect boundaries and all properties should be treated together to be effective.

“Any occupier sighting rodents on their land should contact a competent pest control company to carry out safe pest control treatment.

“Further advice can be sought from Council’s Environmental Health Department on 0300 0300 900.”