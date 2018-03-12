Plans for new MUGA in Derrymacash

The SDLP has welcomed news of a new Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) for Derrymacash although Sinn Fein has demanded more public consultation.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said many families had took part in a public consultaton which saw the demand for a MUGA.

Cllr Mc Alinden, Chairperson of Council’s Leisure Services department welcomed news that funding from the Village Enhancement Fund is to be set aside.

”This is great news for the community and I am delighted tat our lobbying has paid off. The final plans will be subject to the usual planning processes, but I’ve no doubt that this facility will provide a safe place for children to play”.

However Sinn Fein councillor Fergal Lennon believes there should be more community consultation before any decision on where a MUGA would be sited.

Hesaid: “Over the past number of months I have been stressing the need for a MUGA in the Aghacommon/Derrymacash area. The schools pitch does not cope well in poor weather and the Wolfe Tones GAA club finds it difficult to continue training in the winter months. We have now secured a MUGA for the area and although we have consulted with the school and parish we believe it is now time for a full community consultation.

“A number of potential areas for the MUGA have been identified. The community should now play an active role in any final decision making.”