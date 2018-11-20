Plans for road markings and signage at St John the Baptist’s College welcomed

Plans to create new signage and road markings close to a busy Co Armagh school has been welcomed by Sinn Fein.

Councillor Paul Duffy has expressed delight that new signage and road markings will be implemented at St John the Baptist’s College.

He said: “An assessment was carried out following a request from both John O’Dowd MLA and myself.

“Roads services have since confirmed new signage and road markings will be put in place on the roads around the College.

“The roads around the college are some of the busiest in the town and there is little signage are road markings to indicate to drivers that children may be crossing.

A spokesperson for Department for Infrastrcture said: “The Department can confirm that new school warning signs, school road markings and a Keep Clear marking at the entrance have been agreed at St John the Baptist’s in Portadown.

“This work has been ordered and should be completed in 10-12 weeks, subject to weather conditions.”