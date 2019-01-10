Preventative measures for Lurgan river after homes suffered flooding

Flood prevention work on one of Lurgan’s rivers has been welcomed after several homes suffered damage during last year’s floods.

Flooding at the Halfpenny River led to damage to homes in the Knockramer area in July 2018.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said the ongoing multi-agency work currently being carried out by Rivers Agency, Roads Service and Council could help reduce flooding.

“At that time my SDLP colleague, Dolores Kelly MLA contacted Rivers Agency and arranged an urgent site meeting to discuss potential long term measures to alleviate flood damage occurring in this area again.”

Cllr McAlinden said: “Rivers Agency has provided a sandbag store in Knockramer Meadows so that residents have their own supply for deployment.”

“I am pleased to confirm that the sandbag store has been provided and I want to thank the residents who provided permission for it to be sited on their property.”

“I will continue to work with Rivers Agency to find a long term measure for flooding furthermore, I am still working with Roads Service who are currently investigating the possibility of introducing extra manholes in the area to ensure surface water can be drained away.