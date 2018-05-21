Progress on the new £3.1m Park and Ride facility is welcomed by Sinn Fein

Progress on the new £3.1m Park and Ride Facility in Portadown has been welcomed by Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd and his party colleague Cllr Paul Duffy.

Speaking at the new facility in Curran Street Mr O’Dowd said : “The new Park and Ride facility is nearing completion and when operational will offer free parking for 300 cars and a shelter for dozens of bikes.

“The new facility will remove hundreds of parked cars from nearby Obins Street and Park Road which will be a huge relief for local residents,” said Mr O’Dowd.

Concluding Cllr Duffy said: “We now want to see phase 3 of the development of Curran street begin.

“The construction of social and affordable housing on the remainder of the site will see a once derelict patch return to community use.

“Recent housing figures show Upper Bann is lagging behind other areas when it comes to new social and affordable homes.

“It is now time for the Housing Executive and Housing Associations to act,” said Cllr Duffy.