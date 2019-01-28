Street lights in Meadowbrook out since November

Following complaints by residents of Meadowbrook, street lighting repairs on a footpath in the estate are to be carried out.

Sinn Féin spokesperson Michael Tallon called for the repairs on lights which have been out since November 2018.

“These lights were reported out on the DFI website by the local community group and directly to DfI by our office.

“I continue to receive complaints in relation to this matter as residents are finding it very unsettling to use the path in darkness.

“I would again call on Street Lighting to have these lights repaired without further delay.”

A Departmental spokesperson said: “A programme to repair defective street lights in the Meadowbrook Estate is underway. It is anticipated that all repairs will be completed by the end of the week.”