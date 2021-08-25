Tandragee business forced to close after unsafe building is demolished

A property in Market St had been showing signs of damage on Sunday and the PSNI took action to keep people away.

Contractors moved in to partially demolish the building but concerns have been raised regarding neighbouring properties and the effects of traffic.

Independent Cllr Paul Berry revealed that a neighbouring building which houses The Bounty Chippy has been asked to close.

Collapsing building in Tandragee town centre

“Engineers have said there is a risk to life and property and the road had to be closed. They have brought in traffic lights so that at least one lane in the main street can be open.

“But the road close to the building which was demolished has to remain close due to the possible effects of vibrations from heavy vehicles.”

Cllr Berry said Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s Building Control as well as the police and contractors have been working to make the building safe.

He added that there are serious concerns for the safety of the building housing the chip shop and work needs to be done to make it safe.

“Businesses have severely lost out this week due to the road closure. This has also badly affected the owner of the chippy who now has to close as well.

“This could take weeks to sort out,” said Cllr Berry.

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson said the road closure is due to the risk associated with passing HGV traffic transmitting vibrations to the premises and then the added risk of other structures being undermined.

“This will be a temporary measure and will be monitored by the PSNI. I have been assured that work will continue in earnest in terms of further securing the building and neighbouring property.

“This of course is all in the interests of public safety and whilst the disruption is difficult and unwanted I hope that contractors can bring this project to a successful conclusion as quickly as possible.

“The safety of pedestrians and road users is paramount and thanks to members of the public for spotting the cracking and alerting the agencies.

Council and the PSNI have facilitated the road closures and I called with the owner of the property to inform them early on Sunday morning. Works are progressing to make the building safe,” said Cllr Wilson.

-

-

Man (31) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder: Woman also arrested after man stabbed in Portadown Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.