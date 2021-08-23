The property was spotted showing signs of damage on Sunday and the PSNI took action to keep people away from the building in Market Street.

Contractors moved in to partially demolish the building but concerns have been raised regarding neighbouring properties and the effects of traffic.

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson said that after talks with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s Director of Building Control, Market Street will be closed again this evening after 5pm.

Collapsing building in Tandragee town centre

He said: “This is due to the risk associated with passing HGV traffic transmitting vibrations to the premises and then the added risk of other structures being undermined.

“This will be a temporary measure and will be monitored by the PSNI. I have been assured that work will continue in earnest tomorrow in terms of further securing the building and neighbouring property.

“This of course is all in the interests of public safety and whilst the disruption is difficult and unwanted I hope that contractors can bring this project to a successful conclusion as quickly as possible.

“The safety of pedestrians and road users is of course paramount and thanks to members of the public for spotting the cracking and alerting the agencies. Council and the PSNI have facilitated the road closures and I called with the owner of the property to inform them early on Sunday morning.

“Works are progressing quickly to make the building safe.”

Independent Cllr Paul Berry said: “This is major inconvenience for the traffic users but also the businesses in the town who will be badly affected.

“This needs urgent attention by the property owner so that this road and businesses can reopen as soon as possible.

“The Council officials are on site and I have been speaking to them along with the PSNI.

“I would ask that people drive with caution through Montague Street, Cornmarket Street and Austin Drive as this is a built up area.”

