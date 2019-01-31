Tannaghmore Gardens to get £250k makeover

News that Tannaghmore Gardens on the outskirts of Lurgan is to get quarter million pound investment has been welcomed by Sinn Féin.

The gardens are particularly popular with children and the play park is to benefit from the £250k upgrade.

Sinn Féin Councillor Catherine Nelson welcomed Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon council’s decision to invest the cash into the play area.

She said: “Planning is now passed and, following consultation with the community on Tuesday night, equipment will now be ordered.

“I want to first of all commend the vision of the council officers involved in driving this initiative.

“They have engaged with the local community - particularly children - to arrive at a state of the art, accessible play park that will target and challenge children up to the age of 14.

She continued: “I am particularly delighted with the sensory experiences children will enjoy which will ensure children with additional needs do not just have physical access to the park.

“Much of the equipment is also wheelchair accessible ensuring children can play together irrespective of ability or need - leaving no child isolated.

“In the time ahead the park will close for 16 weeks to ensure it is opened in time for the summer but the animal farm will remain opened.

“I will continue to lobby for enhanced toilet facilities as well as adequate pathways linking the Aghacommon and Derrymacash communities to the park from the Kilvergan Road.”